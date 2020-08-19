One hundred years ago, a group of legislators took a train from Tennessee to Decatur. They were upset that the Volunteer State had just ratified the 19th Amendment, which prevented U.S. citizens from being denied the right to vote based on their sex.
Along the way, they stopped at a depot in Limestone County and began airing their grievances to the local residents. According to Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis, the legislators "spent the day with the men of the town and rallied against women voting."
If their intent was to stop Limestone County women from exercising their right to vote, it didn't work. Davis said over the next few months, hundreds of women visited the Limestone County Courthouse to register so they could cast their first ballot in the November 1920 election.
"Women went together," she said. "They gained strength in numbers. They may not have been marching in the streets, but they went with their sisters, their friends from school, their coworkers and so on. Really, the whole thing is a story of female solidarity to claim their rights."
It's also a story being shared in a new exhibit at the Limestone County Archives, which is housed in the very depot where those legislators stopped a century ago. Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of that historic Tennessee vote, and the exhibit will be free and open to the public during Archives hours until November.
The exhibit, called "Rightfully Hers," features historic information, pictures, the story of women's suffrage and the fight for all women to get the right to vote. In addition to items from the Limestone County Archives' collection, the exhibit includes the Smithsonian poster exhibit, "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Resistance."
Davis said Limestone County was "a microcosm of what was going on in the big picture" of women's suffrage, because while many women supported the movement, they weren't taking to the streets and protesting the way suffragists did in other areas.
"People here tended to do like people tend to do when we 'stage a revolt,' so to speak, in Limestone County," she said. "We just kind of quietly did what we wanted to do until it made changes."
The Archives are open to the public 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Visitors are welcome to explore the exhibit space as they please but are asked to wear a mask when visiting and to observe social distancing.
