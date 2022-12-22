Name: Keziah McCarley
School: Ardmore High School
Grade(s) taught: 11th, 12th
Subject(s) taught: 11th ELA, AP Language and Composition, and Dual Enrollment–EN 111 & 112
Post secondary education: B.A. of Secondary Education, English and M.A. of Secondary Education, English
How many years have you been teaching? 6
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 6
What led you to choose your career path in education? My early childhood was heavily influenced by teachers. My mother is a teacher, as are many of her friends, so I was basically raised in school. My mother is one of the best teachers I’ve ever known, and I grew up around other amazing teachers. It was easy to want to be like them as I got older. I also found a love of English and literature and wanted to share that with others. I wanted to be like my mom and the great teachers I had as a child making an impact on students’ lives.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? I believe the pandemic, along with other challenges in the world of education, has only strengthened my ability in the classroom. I have gained the ability to quickly adapt and to be resilient in challenging environments. From teaching during quarantine and virtual school to now teaching an online college course, I feel confident to approach any style of teaching that is needed of me.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? The community that supports our school is unmatched. We have people that want to see our school grow, and they are always willing to give their resources to help. My coworkers are also a very special part of coming to work everyday. They provide continued encouragement and support which makes coming to work worth it.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? I received the Teacher Impact award last year, and it was a shock to me when my name was called. Teachers often doubt whether they are making a difference, but this showed me that I have had an impact on my students in some way. I am most proud that I’ve impacted at least one.
Favorite book? “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Cooking
What piece of advice do you always give your students? Because I say this before they leave almost every day ... ”Make good choices.”
