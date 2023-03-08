Seventeen students at Ardmore High School had the opportunity this week to receive their Wilderness First Aid certification with the help of their teacher Starr Weems and 12 theatre students.
"I wanted to make sure that they had the background knowledge they needed to stay safe in a remote environment," Weems said.
The certification was a 16-hour program over the span of two school days.
"We squeezed a lot of information into two days, but they learn to assess a patient. They learned to deal with different types of wounds and breaks and how to improvise moving some, how to improvise a splint," Weems explained.
Twelve theatre students portrayed elaborate injuries and scenarios to allow the students to receive hands-on first aid experience.
"The scenario was that there was a microburst at a football game and so the types of injuries you would see in a situation like that, and so they had to prove that they learned all of these skills by going out and rescuing these theatre students who did a great job of acting out their various injuries," Weems said.
