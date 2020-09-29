Ardmore Public Library and its patrons gathered Friday to make sure a long-time employee knew just how much she meant to their community.
The "come and go" retirement reception was held to honor Verlin Collins, who has served as the library's director for the past 25 years. Incoming director Nickie Tucker said the reception provided a great opportunity for people to come see Collins and share what she meant to them.
“She has done so much for this community and this library,” Tucker said. “People in this area think the world of her. ... Everyone is going to miss having her around."
During her time as director, Collins brought in multiple programs, Tucker said. She transitioned the library to fully automated system using computers in 2004 and helped the service transition to a new location in 2008. The library also expanded to include a new meeting room, children's area, three full-time employees and one part-time employee.
Collins also became a constant for patrons and employees alike. Tucker said a steady stream of former and present board members, employees, volunteers and patrons filed through the library Friday to show their appreciation.
“No doubt, Verlin will be deeply missed by all," Tucker said. "She is wished the best of luck and a happy retirement.”
Tucker became the library's new director in August. She said she feels like she has some big shoes to fill by taking the position after Collins' tenure.
“I'm hoping I do a great job, but I have a lot to live up to,” Tucker said. “I'm going to try and continue what she has done, and maybe she'll be a part of some programs as a participant in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.