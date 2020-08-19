Ardmore Lions

The Ardmore Lions Club, including representative Joe Dothit, left, recently donated $750 to the Ardmore Community Team through representative Mason Daniel, right. The Ardmore Community Team is a team working to develop and pursue family-oriented initiatives and promote the beautification of Ardmore. The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce thanked the Ardmore Lions Club and Ardmore Community Team for working to make Ardmore a better place to live.

