The Ardmore Lions Club presents the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce with a check for $1,000. From left are Lions Club President Mike Magnusson, Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks and Lions Club Treasurer Joe Mark Douthit. "I appreciate the continued support from the Ardmore Lions Club," Eubanks said. "They are a wonderful member of the Chamber and the community, and I look forward to the continued partnership." The Chamber serves two states, four counties and one community. The Chamber promotes economic development, quality of life and education in the greater Ardmore area.