The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the Ardmore man seriously burned in a fire at his home died late Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Tennessee. The name of the 57-year-old victim has not been released.
Funeral for Katie Lee Settle, 84, is 2 p.m. Saturday, Little Ezekiel MB Church, Tanner. Burial in Hatchett Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Peoples Funeral Home. Body will be in the church one hour before funeral.
Linda Marie Robinson, 74, of Elkmont, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Huntsville, Alabama. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday at Limestone Memorial Gardens, with Erin Elkins officiating. Visitation is from 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home. Linda was born Dec. 21, 1944, in Limestone Coun…
Helen R. Traylor, age 81, of Athens, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Traylor was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Escambia County to S.N. Reaves and Dessie Butler. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill Traylor; son, W.H. Traylor; sister-in-law, Judy Holloway (Gar…
Funeral service for Edward Hicks Jr., 43, will be noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, Athens. Peoples Funeral Home officiating. Visitation one hour before funeral time. Burial in Oak Grove Church cemetery.
Barbara Jean Hodges, 75, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born Saturday, March 25, 1944, she was the daughter of Robert Mason Pullum and Gracie Johnson Pullum. She lived here all her life and was a member of Hollands Gin Church of Christ.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.