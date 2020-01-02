An Ardmore man has been charged with three counts of torture/willful abuse of a child, an official said Thursday.
Joshua Glenn Proctor, 32, of Lakeview Drive was arrested on the charges Dec. 31 by Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Kristin King. She obtained a warrant for Proctor's arrest on the charges on Nov. 22, records show.
Proctor was initially arrested Dec. 3 and released on a $20,000 bond. He was formally charged Dec. 10 by a Limestone County grand jury, arrested Dec. 31 on the indictment and released from the Limestone County Jail after posting a $60,000 property bond. His court-appointed attorney is John Totten.
According to the complaint, Proctor tortured, willfully abused, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreated one or more children under age 18 on Nov. 17. The complaint did not list the names of the children in question but the indictment lists three different sets of initials.
Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said the information regarding the number of children, their ages and sexes was not immediately available Thursday.
