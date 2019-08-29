An Ardmore man was arrested Wednesday after a Limestone County grand jury indicted him on a murder charge related to an Elkmont shooting in March.
Kenneth Wayne Adams, 60, of 25085 Hobbs Loop, is charged with one count of murder related to the March 28 fatal shooting of 60-year-old William Brantley. The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rooker Lane and Oak Grove Road.
On March 29, Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Young told The News Courier Adams had been identified as the shooter and both men were armed at the time of the altercation. He said investigators believed the shooting was part of ongoing property dispute that went on for years.
Records show deputies were dispatched to an address near the shooting for a criminal mischief complaint about an hour before the shooting occurred.
Adams was arrested Wednesday and released less than an hour later on $250,000 bond.
