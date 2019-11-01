An Ardmore man accused of bruising the face of his 3-year-old daughter earlier this year has been arrested on a charge of aggravate child abuse following his indictment by the Limestone County grand jury, records show.
Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Caleb Durden arrested Dylan Wade Williams, 25, of 28236 Lambert Road, on the charge Tuesday. The grand jury formally charged Williams with aggravated child abuse April 10.
Williams remained in the Limestone County Jail Thursday with bail set at $10,000, court records show. Attorney Eddie Alley has been appointed to represent him, records show.
Background
Deputies came to Williams' home on Lambert Road on Feb. 7 after family members called the Sheriff's Office to make a report of child abuse, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, at the time of Williams' initial arrest. After finding the 3-year-old with a bruise on her face, deputies called investigators to the scene, he said. During their investigation, they determined the abuse had occurred on more the one occasion, Young said.
The Limestone County Department of Human Resources was called to assist the child, he said.
Under Alabama law, a person commits the crime of aggravated child abuse when he or she causes serious physical injury to a child, does so on more than one occasion or violates a court order concerning the parties or an injunction. The crime is a Class B felony punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
While interviewing witnesses, investigators also smelled marijuana and saw a pill bottle containing marijuana, Young said. As a result, Williams and the child's mother, Tatiana Marie Gali, 31, same address, were charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.
Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on the two drug charges at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, before Limestone District Judge Matthew Huggins.
Both charges against Gali have been dismissed, court records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.