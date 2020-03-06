Some of Ardmore's finest crafters are displaying their work in the Ardmore Public Library as part of a monthlong display celebrating National Craft Month.
"Crafty Ardmore" will run until March 31 in the library on Main Street, on the Tennessee side of Ardmore. Several residents have contributed to the displays, from needlework pillow cases to painting to woodwork.
"I knew they had great things to share," said library director Verlin Collins. "I wanted to let the community know how great they are, too."
Patrons can browse the tables and learn about each contributor in the main circulation area during library hours. Among the works are paintings from Angela Eddleman, wood crafts by Bob Amerman, a quilt by Cheryl Faulkner Bryant, photographs by Cindy Cummings of Southern Exposure Photography, a handmade Daniel boy and horse with book by Cornelia Oliver, and heart pillows for cancer patients by Deanna Ranks.
Collins said "Crafty Ardmore" has brought steady traffic to the library since it opened.
"A lot of it is attraction to the names and seeing what they can do," she said. "They're interested in the oddity of it all."
Some of the more unique items are a wooden birdhouse, a car made of cedar and a candy bowls. Collins said she particularly enjoyed the embroidery and crochet work supplied by crafters like Madrena Pilliter, Paula Reyer and Doris Oliver.
"That's a craft that's not done a lot anymore," she said.
The Ardmore Public Library is located at 35836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee. For more information, call 931-427-4883.
