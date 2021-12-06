A juvenile Ardmore High School student was arrested last week after an investigation by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office uncovered an attempt by the student to acquire a firearm in order to murder another student.
According to LCSO, investigators were informed of the alleged attempt on Wednesday, Dec. 1. “Investigators worked with the school administration and School Resource Officer Brandon Baker, and the student was located,” LCSO said in a release. “During the investigation, several interviews were conducted, and it was determined that while the student had not obtained a firearm, the student had intent to commit murder. This student has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.”
The name of the student was not released as part of LCSO's statement on the case due to the age of the alleged offender.
“If you hear or see something, please always say something,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “Doing just that in this instance may have saved lives. I would like to thank the great teamwork of our investigators, the school administration and LCSO School Resource Officer Brandon Baker.”
