Over the weekend, a group of students from Ardmore High School participated in the state Envirothon competition. The students will now go to Canada to represent Alabama in the international competition.
Students in the United States, Canada, and China compete in this rigorous academic competition where they “navigate written tests, outdoor hands-on field experiences, and conservation problem-solving in aquatics, forestry, wildlife, soil and current topics,” according to Starr Weems, a teacher at Ardmore.
Weems explained students must “not only have strong background knowledge of environmental science, but must also demostrate creativity, critical thinking skills, and the ability to work together under pressure as a team,” in order to compete in the competition.
“I’m so proud of them. I mean, they’re gonna go out and change the world, you know? They’re the ones that are gonna do it,” Weems said.
