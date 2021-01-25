An Ardmore woman has been identified as the lone victim in a fatal wreck Friday evening in Madison County.
Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 79-year-old Gertrude E. Sloan was fatally injured in a two-vehicle accident around 6:15 p.m. She was the passenger in a 2015 Honda Accord that was struck by a 2012 Nissan Maxima at the intersection of Wall Triana Highway and Pulaski Pike, about 5 miles northwest of Toney, Bailey said.
“The driver of the Honda … was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment,” Bailey said. “Sloan succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.”
Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the accident.
