An Ardmore woman has been identified as the victim of a wreck Tuesday morning involving a Peterbilt dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Christina Nichole Bustamente, 40, was killed when her 1992 Jeep Cherokee was struck by a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck, ALEA Senior Trooper Derek Campbell said. The wreck occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Toney School Road, about 8 miles north of Huntsville.
Bustamente was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured, Campbell said.
The crash is still under investigation.
