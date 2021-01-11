Most area area schools will have a delayed opening Tuesday due to the potential threat of hazardous road conditions during the morning hours.
Limestone County Schools and Athens City Schools will both delay opening by three hours. Both systems announced the decision on social media Monday.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy said via social media Monday that is would be delay opening by two hours Tuesday morning. LLCA said remote classes will begin at the same time in-person classes start.
As of 6 p.m. Monday Athens Bible School had announced any delay on social media.
