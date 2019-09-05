An arraignment date has been set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, records show.
The sheriff, who was indicted last month for theft and ethics violations, will appear before appointed judge Pride Tompkins at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, on the third floor of the Limestone County Courthouse.
Tompkins, a former Colbert County judge, was appointed by Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker after all four Limestone County judges recused themselves. Recusal is a common practice when a judge has a personal or professional relationship with a defendant or plaintiff.
Blakely attorney Mark McDaniel previously told the media the sheriff had no intention of resigning and would plead not guilty to the charges. The 13-count indictment includes 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor.
The charges against the sheriff stem from an investigation conducted by the Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Part of the state's case against Blakely hinges on an allegation the sheriff took money from the pistol permit fund and out of a safe containing inmates' personal funds. Blakely is also accused of illegally taking political campaign funds.
The AG's office and FBI is asking residents with knowledge about public corruption to email reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call a tip line, 844-404-TIPS.
