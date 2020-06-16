An Athens man has been charged in the hit-and-run accident that injured a woman Monday in Limestone County, records show.
Jason Edward Pendergrass, 39, faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident and a charge of driving without a driver's license. Alabama Sr. Trooper Chuck Daniel said Pendergrass struck a pedestrian on Elk River Mills Road near the Alabama 99 intersection.
The pedestrian, a 76-year-old Athens woman, was able to give an account of the crash to another trooper before being transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, Daniel said. He did not know the extent of her injuries.
Meanwhile, a witness followed the red Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Pendergrass until a deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, who happened to also be named Jason Pendergrass, could stop him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.