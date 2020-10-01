County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• James Nicholas Clemons, 40, Athens, public intoxication
• Mariah Carole Cook, 27, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, possession of a controlled substance
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 33, 19000 block Skyline Road, Athens, five counts breaking and entering a vehicle
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 24, 1000 block Cain Drive, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Chad Allen Siniard, 42, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 42, 17000 block Malone Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance
• Yuri Sanchez Griffin, 36, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Sera Brooke Goff, 23, 21000 block Looney Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of distributing a controlled substance, loitering and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Zachary Growel Shane Robertson, 37, 2000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $928 stolen Sept. 29, Alabama 127
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
