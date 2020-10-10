County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Mitchell Curtis Brewer. 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, harassing communications, bond revoked on previous charges of harassment and menacing
• Justin Dominique Houston, 30, 11000 block Leonard Circle, Athens, attempting to elude
• Jonathan Colby Parsons, 28, 25000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree assault
• Timothy Earl Combs, 54, 400 Lonestar Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, drug trafficking
• Leticia Griffin, 37, 400 Lonestar Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Nick Scott Wagner, 52, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Paula Jean Brown, 46, 15000 block McCormic Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree possession of marijuana
• Mimi Todd Pears, 63, 300 block Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Tennessee, reckless endangerment and DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Tyler Doraan Smith, 27, 800 Carters Groove Road, Hazel Green, bond revoked on previous charge of domestic violence strangulation
• Jerry Gunnar Hand, 23, 23000 block Clearmont Drive, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) six counts of possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs
• Lance Skyler Thornton, 24, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Friday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
