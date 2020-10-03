County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Rene Martin Lopez, 25, 1000 block Southwest Eighth Avenue, Decatur, ICE hold
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 33, 19000 block Skyline Road, Athens, two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property
• Amos Jacob Lynch, 43, 30000 block Tennessee 110, Ardmore, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for destruction of property by prisoner
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 27, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, breaking and entering a vehicle and public intoxication
• Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 34, 2000 block Towe Road, Madison, third-degree burglary and bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree robbery
• Curt Hall Jr., 45, 16000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• MADISON — 18-foot utility trailer valued at $3,500 stolen between Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, 2000 block New Hope Road
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $5, Bass Pro Shops credit card of unknown value, Walmart credit card of unknown value, Amazon credit card of unknown value, Broadway credit card of unknown value, military ID of unknown value and Sipr-token card of unknown value stolen between Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, 22000 block Black Road
• ELKMONT — Cuddlebank game camera valued at $250 stolen between Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, Cottonbelt Road
• ATHENS — T-Mobile Revvl 4 cellphone valued at $225 and Goto cellphone case valued at $25 stolen between Sept. 12 and Sept. 30, 16000 block Carter Road
• LESTER — Hand tools valued at $140 stolen Oct. 1, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
