County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Anna Vadasy, 18, 27000 block Cricket Lane, Harvest, DUI (alcohol) and reckless driving (Alabama State Troopers)
• Logan Arthur Garrison, 34, 26000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Bradley Michael Rouse, 43, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, third-degree theft
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 27, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree receiving stolen property
• Jane Anne Kelly, 61, 100 block Twin Springs Drive, Harvest, DUI (alcohol)
• Alma Danielle Sledge, 23, 1000 block Lindsay Lane, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Brandon Dewayne Mosley, 29, 1000 block Brownsferry Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and non-support of a child
• Corey Denezel Watkins, 28, 600 block Ninth Avenue, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) four counts distributing a controlled substance
• Ana Sanchez, 22, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Emily Ann Grzybowski, 36, 2000 block East Arbor Drive, Huntsville, possession of a controlled substance
• Clifton Carl Pylant, 50, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Pedro Demetrius Combs, 38, 6000 block Northwest Thistle Lane, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol), improper lane usage and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)
• Charles Anthony Kirby, 32, 800 block Camelot Drive, Athens, public intoxication
• Eddie Delane Miller, 58, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Timothy Deweyray Ivey, 30, 100 block Browning Drive, Toney, DUI (alcohol) and driving on the wrong side of the road (Alabama State Troopers)
• Gregory Otis Norman, 63, 2000 block Crimson Road, Madison, improper lights, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Red Ford Escape valued at $2,200 stolen Oct. 2, 18000 block Bill Black Road
• ATHENS — Two bags of clothes valued at $150 stolen Oct. 2, 19000 block Airfield Street
• ATHENS — Glock 20SF 10mm pistol valued at $500 and Freedom Ordinance FX-9 9mm pistol valued at $700 stolen between Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 26000 block Mary Sue Lane
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
