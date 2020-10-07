County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Charneice Margie Pittman, 30, 4000 block Sullivan Street, Madison, DUI (alcohol, open container of alcohol and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Sharon Sutton Holt, 58, 17000 block Neely Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree theft
• Adam Gatlin, 31, 22000 block Cagle Road, Athens, breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree burglary
• Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 34, 2000 block Towe Road, Madison, first-degree theft and first-degree robbery
• Riley Joseph King, 21, 27000 block Sweet Springs Road, Ardmore, first-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card
• Mariah Carole Cook, 27, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison,bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree assault
• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 24, 1000 block Cain Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Brandie Nicole Frank, 26, 800 block Morgan Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
