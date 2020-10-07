County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Charneice Margie Pittman, 30, 4000 block Sullivan Street, Madison, DUI (alcohol, open container of alcohol and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)

• Sharon Sutton Holt, 58, 17000 block Neely Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree theft

• Adam Gatlin, 31, 22000 block Cagle Road, Athens, breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree burglary

• Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 34, 2000 block Towe Road, Madison, first-degree theft and first-degree robbery

• Riley Joseph King, 21, 27000 block Sweet Springs Road, Ardmore, first-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card

• Mariah Carole Cook, 27, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison,bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree assault

• Tedric Christopher Boldin, 24, 1000 block Cain Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence

• Brandie Nicole Frank, 26, 800 block Morgan Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

