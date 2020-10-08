County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jamie Phillip Hodge, 39, 10000 block Alabama 33, Moulton, DUI (alcohol) and speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Marion Lee Boyce, 56, 2000 block County Road 11, Collinsville, probation violation on previous charges of two counts of second-degree assault
• Nicholas Edward Ferguson, 34, 2000 block Towe Road, Madison, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Cathy Lynn Ridgeway, 50, 1000 block Northwest Armstrong Street, Huntsville, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
