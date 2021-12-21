County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Richard Anderson, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Sarah Gregory, 25000 Beatline Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Sebastian Johnson, 100 block Ponderosa Lane, Onville, fraudulent use of a credit card
• Robert Meeks, 100 block Crystal Springs Road, Kelso, Tennessee, public intoxication
• Fernandez Rogers, 900 block Beach Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Eliza Bass, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance
• Thomas Brunson, 24000 block Poplar Drive, Elkmont, DUI (alcohol)
• Daniel Maldonado-Arce, 19000 block Houston Lane, Tanner, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Andrew Ray, 12000 block U.S. 31, Athens, public intoxication
• Hunter Schmidling, 29000 block Oliver Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kyle Walz, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ANDERSON — White 1994 GMC Sonoma valued at $1,200 stolen Dec. 17, 33000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — 2019 Kubota SVL75 skid steer valued at $52,850 stolen between Oct. 25-Dec. 17, 22000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Black 2016 Rocket City dump trailer valued at $3,300 stolen between Sept. 9-Dec. 16, 22000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $500 stolen between Dec. 17-18, 19000 block Airfield Street
• ATHENS — Christmas decorations valued at $200 stolen Dec. 18, 18000 block Lydia Corey Road
• MADISON — White 2015 UTLC enclosed trailer valued at $4,000 stolen Dec. 19, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Male miniature horse valued at $300 and pink rope valued at $25 stolen between Dec. 16-19, Cox Road
• ATHENS — Visa debit card og unknown valued and U.S. currency valued at $1 stolen Dec. 19, 25000 block Beatline Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
