County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Jose M. Raimundo-Mejia, 40, 1000 block Serene Drive, Birmingham, DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)
• Timothy Dale Brewer, 44, 22000 block Black Road, Athens, three counts harassing communications
• Gregory Walden Zeitner, 43, 100 block Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, extradition hold
• Mariah Carole Cook, 27, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, third-degree receiving stolen property
• Jordan Rashaad Williams, 30, 900 block West Sanderfer Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Sig Saurer P365 9 mm pistol valued at $530, Buck knife valued at $75, Alabama driver's license of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $515 stolen between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, 20000 block Harris Loop
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $85 and Noco battery booster valued at $100 stolen between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, 20000 block Harris Loop
• ELKMONT — 15-20 Bank Independent checks of unknown value stolen between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, 20000 block Harris Loop
• ATHENS — 6x12 utility trailer valued at $2,000 stolen between Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, 22000 block Black Road
City arrest
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Tina Thomas Wooten, 51, 40 block Bearden Road, Grant, DUI (any substance)
• Pedro Guico Larios, 21, 1000 block Fifth Avenue, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Michael James Fantroy, 32, 13000 block U.S. 31 South, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jonathan Dwight Dugger, 23, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Jonathan Dale Self, 39, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, failure to register vehicle and driving without insurance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Black 2012 Honda Accord EX-L V6 valued at $15,000 stolen Feb. 8, 1000 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — Cut wiring valued at $200, two outside plugs valued at $150 and fireplace valued at $150 stolen Feb. 3, 13000 block Lannister Lane
• ATHENS — Tile flooring valued at $1,200 and hardwood flooring valued at $3,000 stolen Feb. 4, 17000 block Stella Street
• ATHENS — Damage to door frame valued at $200 Feb. 7, 100 block Mill Street
