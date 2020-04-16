County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Cristian Armondo Rios, 21, of 11000 block Kelly Lane, Tanner, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft and third-degree theft
• Andy Williard Pettus, 36, of 23000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ELKMONT — $200 in cash stolen April 14, 27000 block Bethel Road
• ATHENS — Epson projector and two laptop computers, total $300, stolen during burglary April 15, 14000 block Brownsferry Road
• ATHENS — Echo hedge trimmer, Stihl leaf blower and Cobra camera, total $250, stolen during burglary April 16, 14000 block Brownsferry Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Jairus Lamar Ervin, 22, of 900 block West Washington Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Hannah Shabre Massey, 22, of 1200 block Seton Avenue Southeast, Decatur, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief and violation of state board of health rules and regulations
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Thursday:
• $750 in cash stolen Feb. 7, 13000 block Mooresville Road
• Clothing and personal items valued at $350 stolen April 1, 700 block South Clinton Street
• Brown wallet with shotgun shell valued at $20 and containing debit card, cash and identity documents stolen April 6, Fifth Avenue (no block number listed)
• Mitsubishi Diamante of unknown value abandoned April 7 near Jefferson and Green streets
• Household goods - lighting, total $1,040, stolen April 7, 22000 block Kennemer Lane
• Counterfeit $20 bill recovered April 15, 22000 block U.S. 72 East
