County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jeremiah Robert Claude Byers, 19, of 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
• Randall Lamar McClung, 55, of 24000 block McClung Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Renee Nicole Eckstein, 25, of 20000 block Juniper Private Circle, Athens, driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree illegal possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, no seat belt, operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to register a vehicle and registration suspended (Alabama state trooper arrest)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrest or thefts Wednesday.
