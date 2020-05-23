County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Kathryn Lynn Alexander, 35, 23000 block U.S. 99, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Sabrina Ann Thompson, 42, 700 block Hardy 1/2 Street, Athens, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Christopher Lee Johnson, 31, 23000 block Sugar Way, Athens, probation violation for distribution of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance (amphetamine)
• Ashely Nicole Hill, 31, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Mark Ryan Guisasola, 27, 20000 block Yarborough Road, Athens, driving while license suspended, operating vehicle without insurance
• Carlton Tug Howell, 30, 26000 block Fourth Street, Ardmore, third degree domestic violence (assault)
• Dezmin Tramaine Yarbrough, 35, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, DUI
• Earl Edward Livingston, 22, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Abigail Paige Hargrove, 22, 17000 block Zehner Road, Athens, violation of a protection order
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Gilbert B58 utility trailer valued at $1,100, Howse bucket valued at $700, stolen May 20-21, 8000 block Snake Road
• ATHENS — Echo tiller valued at $250, Echo grass trimmer valued at $300, stolen May 1-16, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive
• ELKMONT — J.C. Higgins .22 rifle valued at $2,000, stolen May 19-21, 13000 block Robinson Lane
• ATHENS — household items valued at $2,500, stolen during burglary April 21-May 21, 17000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
