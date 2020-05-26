County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
• Philip Jeremiah Craig, 42, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, two counts of third degree assault
• Marcy K. Stewart, 45, 7300 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, harassment
• Joe Franklin Gott, 33, 27000 block Bethel Road, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Steven Letroy McCurley, 38, 1000 block Sanderfer Street, Athens, probation violation for fourth degree theft of property
• Keith Alan Fraze, 31, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, probation violation for third degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and resisting arrest.
• Joseph Lance Dowd, 35, 600 block SW Lee Street, Hartselle, two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jason Ray Rose, 45, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of stalking
• Phillip Dwayne Basham, 49, 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road, Elkmont, second degree theft
• Katie Skye Stewart, 7000 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, harassment
• William Ira Mosher, 72, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, menacing
• Jeremy Phillip Harrell, 42, 300 block Crowell Circle, Huntsville, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Rusty Don Parker, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, third degree burglary, public intoxication
• Marty Randall Montgomery, 63, 24000 block Draw Baugh Road, Athens, DUI
• Noah Alexander Tucker, 19, 9000 Holt Springer Road, Athens, third degree domestic violence
• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 34, 28000 block Falcon Lane, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Cody Robert Bigoney, 26, 100 block Lost Spring Circuit, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Michael Kevin Pressnell, 52, 21000 block Lovell Lane, Elkmont, negotiating a worthless non-negotiable instrument
• Corey Aaron Wales, 43, 22000 block Bill Walker Road, Athens, third degree domestic violence (menacing)
• Amber Marie Duncan, 21, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, first degree receiving stolen property
• Derrick Lee Sivley, 32, 14000 Chris Way, Athens, third degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment)
• David Carpenter Harris Jr., 51, 1000 block Woodmont Drive, Decatur, third degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jose Manuel Rodriguez Salazar, 35, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, attempting to elude by any means
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported no thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
