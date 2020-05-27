County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Kevin Frederick Stein, 31, 15000 block Parker Road, Athens, third degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment)
• Kenneth Wade Ratliff II, 38, 26000 block Elkins Road, Athens, third degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Ronald Jermond Garrett, 40, 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, DUI
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Bobbie Brooks pants valued at $10, stolen May 22, 25000 block US 127
• ATHENS — 2016 P&T utility trailer valued at $1,500, stolen May 21-22, 16000 block Zehner Road
• ATHENS — camo canoe valued at $800, yellow kayak valued at $400, tire and rim valued at $150, stolen May 9-22, Muskhogean Drive
• ATHENS — US currency valued at $100, stolen May 23 during breaking and entering of a vehicle, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ATHENS — Apple 6 valued at $550, Apple 1 valued at $100, stolen May 23, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ATHENS — US currency valued at $1,200, stolen May 22-23, 17000 block Mathew Way
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $110, stolen May 21-22, 18000 block Oakdale Road
• ATHENS — US currency valued at $91 stolen May 23 during robbery, 19000 block US 127
• ELKMONT — Troybilt tiller valued at $450, stolen May 10, 24000 block Thach Road
• ATHENS — red air compressor valued at $80, staple gun valued at $15, hand drill valued at $60, Makita grinder valued at $80, bag of tools valued at $50, car hose valued at $49, heater valued at $1,000, nail gun valued at $60, Troybilt weed trimmer valued at $70, Troybilt leaf blower valued at $120, water hose connector valued at $5, stolen May 22 during burglary, 19000 block Sugar Hill Lane
• TANNER — SKS rifle parts valued at $100, AK47 rifle valued at $1,500, stolen May 25 during breaking and entering of a vehicle, 11000 block Stewart Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Anthony Dupree Yarbrough, 37, third degree domestic violence (assault), third degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
• Johnny Wayne Ruffin, 53, third degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Danny Lee Howard, 62, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance
• Da'Quan James Epps, 22, second degree possession of marijuana, public intoxication, resisting arrest, third degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Mitchell Lee Davenport, 28, public intoxication
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 32, carrying pistol without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christopher Ray Guy, 39, DUI (controlled substance)
• Hunter Wade Bright, 20, DUI (alcohol)
• David Carpenter Harris Jr., 51, third degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Tommy Oneal Mason, 54, third degree criminal trespass
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Large glass single pane window broken during third degree criminal mischief reported May 5, 800 block Beaty Street
• Merchandise stolen reported May 5, 1000 block US 72 E
• Right foot tennis shoe stolen reported May 5, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
• Glass window valued at $501 broken during criminal mischief reported May 6, 1000 block Browns Ferry Street
