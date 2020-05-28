County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Alonco Pablo Perez, 22, 1000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol), driving wrong way down one-way road, driving without a license

• Anita Marie Miller, 23, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, harassment

• Jeremy Dewayne Harris, 31, 21000 block Piney Chapel Trailer Park, Elkmont, failure/refusal to display insurance, license not in possession

• Bobby Lee Moss, 20, 16000 block Zehner Road, Athens, third degree assault

• Luke Aaron Barton, 26, 100 block Paton Road, Shelbyville, Tennessee, first degree theft

• Scottie Allen Barnes, 45, Chris Way, Athens, probation violation for possession of a controlled substance

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following Wednesday:

• ATHENS — black 2006 Nissan Murano valued at $4,000, Samsung TV valued at $150, Xbox 360 valued at $50, Aviator sunglasses valued at $30, stolen May 25 during burglary, 19000 block U.S. 99

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:

• Zaccheaus Douglas Coleman, 54, possession of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

