County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Ursula Paige Edwards, 41, 25000 block Kaylee Beth Way, Ardmore, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument

• Christopher Lee Johnson, 31, 23000 block Sugar Way, Athens, bond revoked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

• Abigail Paige Hargrove, 22, 17000 block Zehner Road, Athens, probation violation for third degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 21, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, third degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Matthew David Norton, 39, 17000 Harwell Road, Athens, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child

• Jeremy Anthony Michael Musch, 37, 17000 Harwell Road, Athens, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child

• Christopher Wayne White, 49, 13000 Minor Hill Highway, Minor Hill, Tennessee, DUI (alcohol)

• Stephanie Ann Norton, 37, 17000 block Harwell Road, Athens, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child

• Meghin Leanne Burgess, 30, 37000 block Capshaw Road, Harvest, second degree criminal trespass

• Jason Earl Morris, 55, 27000 block Jarrod Boulevard, Harvest, bond revoked for possession of a controlled substance

• Justin Figueroa, 37, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road, Toney, third degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Kathryn Lynn Alexander, 35, 23000 U.S. 99, Elkmont, bond revoked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Darryl Scott Hastings, 31, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, bond revoked for breaking and entering a vehicle and second degree theft

• Dalton Monroe Pack, 22, 1000 Lisa Lane, Athens, harassment

• Abby Christina Craig, 18, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, harassment

• Andrea Rebekah Herndon, 19, 18000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, two counts of harassment

• William Allen Howell, 35, 19000 block Sewell Road, Elkmont, third degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following Friday:

TANNER — Taurus G3C 9 mm pistol valued at $239, stolen April 12, 20000 block Sandy Road

ATHENS — Milwaukee cordless tools valued at $2,400, hand tools valued at $630, batteries valued at $500, stolen May 27, East Limestone Road

TANNER — Lenovo think pad valued at $490, Lenovo docking station valued at $185, Verizon mifi box valued at $200, Ogio computer bag valued at $160, jump drive valued at $100, two computer mice valued at $40, computer cords valued at $200, knife sharpener valued at $50, stolen May 27-27 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 11000 block Stewart Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Tony Randall Royster, 42, 800 block Hereford Drive, Athens, third degree domestic violence (harassment)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported no thefts Friday.

