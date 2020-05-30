County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Ursula Paige Edwards, 41, 25000 block Kaylee Beth Way, Ardmore, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Christopher Lee Johnson, 31, 23000 block Sugar Way, Athens, bond revoked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
• Abigail Paige Hargrove, 22, 17000 block Zehner Road, Athens, probation violation for third degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 21, 20000 block Old Elkmont Road, Athens, third degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Matthew David Norton, 39, 17000 Harwell Road, Athens, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child
• Jeremy Anthony Michael Musch, 37, 17000 Harwell Road, Athens, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child
• Christopher Wayne White, 49, 13000 Minor Hill Highway, Minor Hill, Tennessee, DUI (alcohol)
• Stephanie Ann Norton, 37, 17000 block Harwell Road, Athens, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child
• Meghin Leanne Burgess, 30, 37000 block Capshaw Road, Harvest, second degree criminal trespass
• Jason Earl Morris, 55, 27000 block Jarrod Boulevard, Harvest, bond revoked for possession of a controlled substance
• Justin Figueroa, 37, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road, Toney, third degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kathryn Lynn Alexander, 35, 23000 U.S. 99, Elkmont, bond revoked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Darryl Scott Hastings, 31, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, bond revoked for breaking and entering a vehicle and second degree theft
• Dalton Monroe Pack, 22, 1000 Lisa Lane, Athens, harassment
• Abby Christina Craig, 18, 13000 block Ripley Road, Athens, harassment
• Andrea Rebekah Herndon, 19, 18000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, two counts of harassment
• William Allen Howell, 35, 19000 block Sewell Road, Elkmont, third degree domestic violence (criminal mischief)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following Friday:
TANNER — Taurus G3C 9 mm pistol valued at $239, stolen April 12, 20000 block Sandy Road
ATHENS — Milwaukee cordless tools valued at $2,400, hand tools valued at $630, batteries valued at $500, stolen May 27, East Limestone Road
TANNER — Lenovo think pad valued at $490, Lenovo docking station valued at $185, Verizon mifi box valued at $200, Ogio computer bag valued at $160, jump drive valued at $100, two computer mice valued at $40, computer cords valued at $200, knife sharpener valued at $50, stolen May 27-27 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 11000 block Stewart Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Tony Randall Royster, 42, 800 block Hereford Drive, Athens, third degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported no thefts Friday.
