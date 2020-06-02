County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

• Michael Joseph Henson, 49, 3000 block W Chapel Hill Road, Decatur, public intoxication

• Robbie Joe Lanza, 30, 200 block Brighton Park, Madison, DUI (alcohol)

• Matthew Draper, 1000 block James Avenue, Courtland, DUI (alcohol), improper lane usage and driving while license suspended

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported no thefts Monday:

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:

• Douglas Wayne Sales, 54, public intoxication

• Myndarius Shaquan Rogers, 25, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• Jennifer Lynn Englebrecht, 34, public intoxication

• David Allen Parker, 33, DUI (controlled substance)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported no thefts Monday.

