County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Michael Joseph Henson, 49, 3000 block W Chapel Hill Road, Decatur, public intoxication
• Robbie Joe Lanza, 30, 200 block Brighton Park, Madison, DUI (alcohol)
• Matthew Draper, 1000 block James Avenue, Courtland, DUI (alcohol), improper lane usage and driving while license suspended
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported no thefts Monday:
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Douglas Wayne Sales, 54, public intoxication
• Myndarius Shaquan Rogers, 25, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Jennifer Lynn Englebrecht, 34, public intoxication
• David Allen Parker, 33, DUI (controlled substance)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported no thefts Monday.
