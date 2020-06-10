County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Tiffany Ann Sharp, 32, 13000 block Reid Road, Athens, second-degree criminal trespass
• Kelsey Ruth Samples, 30, 400 block Frazier Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of public intoxication
• Thurman Antonio Jordan Jr., 44, 3000 block Love Avenue, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction of first-degree assault
• Johnny Foster Robertson, 62, 29000 block Alabama 99, DUI (alcohol) and public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Tuesday:
TONEY — pink Suzuki 50 four wheeler valued at $1,100 stolen June 6, 20000 block Lasso Circle
ATHENS — medications valued at $2 stolen between June 7-8, 18000 block Oakdale Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
