County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Brandon Leigh Langford, 43, 18000 block Wells Road, Athens, first-degree escape (work release)
• Terri Deane Cline, 48, 12000 block Snake Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Robert Lamar Blanchard, 35, 1000 block West Caine Drive, Athens, parole violation
• Kevin Lee Walker, 46, 1000 block West Wheeler Street, Dyersburg, Tennessee, first-degree receiving stolen property (possession of a stolen vehicle)
• Dean Ray Lindsey, 47, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Athens, domestic violence strangulation, interfering with a domestic violence emergency call, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — jewelry valued at $1,000 reported stolen June 9, 24000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — medications, four pairs of sunglasses, Lowes card, SS card, T.J. Maxx card, four Aldi bags, medical card, jacket and keys of unknown value, U.S. currency valued at $7, stolen June 9 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 12000 block Quinn Road
• TANNER — SCCY 9mm pistol valued at $180 reported stolen June 9 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
