County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Bryan Michael Doll, 39, 10000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, obstructing government operations
• Luis Ortiz, 19, 600 block Fifth Avenue, Decatur, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of an altered firearm and attempting to elude
• Matthew Ryan Bird, 19, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Gregory Glen Craig, 56, 18000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• William Ray Morrison, 61, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, attempting to elude
• Ashley Bishop, 27, 27000 block Kim Drive, Harvest, DUI (alcohol) and speeding
• Jeffery Allan Pugh, 57, 24000 block Bubba Trail, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage
• Jorge Hernandez, 41, homeless, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Red Haulmark enclosed trailer valued at $2,500, Skil saw valued at $100 and chop saw valued at $300 stolen between June 13 and June 14, 27000 block Pepper Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
