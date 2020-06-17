County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• John Wesley Ward, 23, 10000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Jeremy Lee Lewis, 38, 9000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• William Archie Howell, 43, 300 block McDonald Lane, Guntersville, fourth-degree theft and harassing communications
• Meghin Leanne Burgess, 30, 200 block Crossrail Circle, Harvest, second-degree criminal trespass
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 25, 800 block Nethery Road, Hartselle, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Matthew Ryan Bird, 19, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road, Athens, third-degree assault
• Mary Francis Ward, 29, 800 block Barnett Road, Minor Hill, Tennessee, second-degree receiving stolen property
• Chassiy Renea Pylant, 33, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Tuesday:
• TANNER — Air compressor valued at $500, Craftsman tools valued at $600, hedge trimmer valued at $100, chainsaw valued at $200 and dishes valued at $2,000 stolen between Jan. 15 and June 15 during burglary, 9700 block Settle Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Sharandon Marquis Jones, 47, 100 block Trotters Circle, Meridianville, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Demetrius Marzette Johnson, 21, 100 block Sanderfer Road East, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Michael James Fantroy, 31, 600 block U.S. 31, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Abigail Grace Delatorre, 20, 300 block Eastview Drive, Madison, DUI (controlled substances)
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 35, 300 block Hoffman Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous Shein baby clothes valued at $155 and Fisher Price baby crib toy valued at $40 stolen June 11, 22000 block Choctaw Lane
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $60 stolen June 15, 1400 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Sign valued at $3,000, decorative wooden door valued at $800 and mailbox valued at $60 stolen Feb. 15, 700 block Jefferson Street North
