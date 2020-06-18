County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Joshua James Montgomery, 32, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Jason Earl Morris, 55, 27000 block Jarrod Boulevard, Harvest, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance
• Tamra Jean Pierce, 44, 1000 block Fourth Avenue, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Tanya Lynn Sheffield, 45, 700 block North Marion Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for two counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest
• Sabrina Ann Thompson, 42, Hardy Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for breaking and entering a vehicle
• Jennifer Lynn Wicker, 37, 13000 block Robinson Lane, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Justin Keith McClung, 34, 24000 block McClung Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Rebecca Dianne Ilarraza, 32, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation (failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Gray 1979 Jeep Wrangler valued at $6,000 stolen between June 14 and June 16, 25000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — 600 Silver Eagle coins valued at $16,800, Glock 17 9mm pistol valued at $500, Palmetto AR-15 .223 rifle valued at $900 and four P-Mags magazines valued at $60 stolen during burglary between June 11 and June 17, 17000 block Oakdale Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Breanna Maxine Sides, 23, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, theft of property
• Michael James Fantroy, 31, 600 block U.S. 31, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Rohn Everett Pruett, 66, 15000 Jackson Lane, Athens, fourth-degree theft of services and disorderly conduct
• Rebecca Nicole Austin, 31, 400 block Kelly Creek Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, theft of property
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Window damage valued at $200 June 16 during shooting into occupied dwelling, 1000 block 12th Street
• U.S. currency of unknown value and Glock 23 pistol valued at $400 stolen June 16 during robbery, 208 Southwind Drive
