County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Mary Francis Ward, 29, 800 Barnett Road, Minor Hill, Tennessee, first-degree theft
• Rylea Savanna Holt, 23, 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, two counts of drug trafficking
• Nicholas Allen Thompson, 31, 29000 block Persimmon Tree Road, Anderson, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Christine Frances Thompson, 24, 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, second-degree receiving stolen property
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, 100 block Dexter Circle, Madison, possession of a controlled substance
• James Elroy Roberts Jr., 37, 300 block Pleasant Hill Road, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage
• George Carroll Farmer II, 44, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, harassment
• Efren Varona, 38, 5000 Cornell Drive, Irondale, DUI (alcohol)
• Mariah Carole Cook, 26, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, first-degree theft and second-degree assault
• Donald Shain Isbell, 49, 1000 block Southwest 13th Street, Childersburg, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance
• Darek Anthony Kelley, 24, 17000 Coffman Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (assault), resisting arrest and fourth-degree theft
• Chassity Renea Pylant, 33, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, probation violation of previous charge of second-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Thursday and Friday:
• TONEY — Black 1987 Chevy C10 valued at $1,000 stolen between May 31 and June 17, 27000 block Batrumville Road
• ELKMONT — Wallet of unknown value stolen between June 12 and June 13, 23000 block Slate Road
• ATHENS — Two Corvette C4 door seals valued at $500 and one gallon of antifreeze valued at $25 stolen June 14, 21000 block Cagle Road
• ATHENS — Medications of unknown value stolen June 17, 18000 block McMunn Lane
• ATHENS — Red 2006 Mercury Milan valued at $4,000 stolen between June 9 and June 17, 22000 block Pine Road
• ELKMONT — Mail of unknown value stolen June 18, 22000 block of Nelson Road
• ELKMONT — Four dogs of unknown value stolen during burglary June 18, 18000 block Coffman Road
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $250 stolen June 18, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
