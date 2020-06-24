County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Drew Bradley Ibarra, 25, 10000 block James Drive, Athens, first-degree theft (auto)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Tuesday.
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Tangerine 21-speed bicycle valued at $250 reported stolen June 20, 400 block East McClellan Street
• ATHENS — Samsung A20 valued at $200 reported lost June 22, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.