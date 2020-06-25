County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• James Albert Burrus III, 35, 18000 East Limestone Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Leanna Paige Drake, 28, 26000 Pattie Lane, Ardmore, Tennessee, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) chemical endangerment of a child
• Samantha Jean Hammell, 18, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree possession of marijuana
• Oscar Vega Espinoza, 51, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• TANNER — TNT fireworks valued at $2,000 stolen during burglary between June 22 and June 23, 22000 block Alabama 20
• MADISON — Tailgate of unknown value and car tag valued at $25.75 stolen between June 2 and June 19, 14000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
• ATHENS — Husky dog valued at $300 stolen June 23, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrest Wednesday:
• Joshua Meloon, 23, 26000 block Bain Road, Athens, operating a vehicle without insurance, switched tag, driving while license revoked and reckless driving
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Regency credit/debit card of no value and U.S. currency of unknown value reported stolen June 23, 700 block West Market Street
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $500 reported stolen June 23, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
