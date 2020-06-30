County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Kenneth Dwayne Brandon, 51, 20000 block Townsend Ford, Athens, public intoxication
• Brittney Nicole Clem, 41, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Logan Dewayne Frost, 30, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree robbery
• Tiffany Resha Tatum, 23, 17000 block Tucker Drive, Athens, first-degree robbery
• Jason Ray Rose, 45, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of stalking and receiving stolen property
• Barry Ray Wooley, 50, 1000 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of three counts of third-degree burglary
• James Sidney Spencer, 30, 100 block Gordon Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of two counts of first-degree theft
• Stanley Dale Scroggins, 47, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jacob Scott Hood, 29, 900 block Main Street, Hartselle, first-degree robbery
• (Alabama State Troopers arrest) Jeremiah D. Sheppard, 31, 200 block Burch Boulevard, Moulton, DUI (alcohol) and speeding
• Amanda Gail Gibson, 40, 70 block Wayne Drive, Killen, two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband, two counts of non-support of a child and two counts of possession of a controlled substance
• Demarco Tyray Thompson, 23, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied school bus or school building
• (Alabama State Troopers arrest) Aris Ulisses Garcia, 22, 200 block Eighth Avenue, Decatur, DUI (controlled substances), driving without a license and improper lane usage
• Bradey Joe Austelle, 48, 21000 Piney Chapel Road, Athens, public intoxication
• John Yates McDonald, 24, 100 block South Kentucky Avenue, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, first-degree auto theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Yamaha three-wheeler frame valued at $1,000 and Honda four-wheeler frame valued at $1,000 stolen June 25, 26000 block Alabama 127
• ATHENS — Red 1994 Chevy Silverado valued at $2,000 stolen June 27, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
• ELKMONT — Dewalt impact drill valued at $150 and battery valued at $100 stolen during burglary June 28, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Silver 2013 Buick Encore valued at $20,000 and paperwork of unknown value stolen June 28, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — Hand tools valued at $100 stolen during breaking and entering a vehicle June 28, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $400 stolen during breaking and entering a vehicle June 28, 26000 block Clem Road
• ARDMORE — Fishing equipment valued at $350 stolen during breaking and entering a vehicle between June 23 and June 28, 27000 block Valley drive
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Maria Rose Sanchez, 56, fourth-degree theft of property
• Sharon Ann Bowen, 45, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, criminal trespass
• Tajah N. Brown, 31, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kristy Lynn Finney, 31, third-degree domestic violence
• Kevin Joe Martin, 34, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication
• Enrique Martinez, 33, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Huffy bicycle valued at $135 and 220W wire valued at $250 reported stolen June 26, Athens
• U.S. currency valued at $495 reported stolen June 27, 500 block Horton Street
• Damage done to privacy fence valued at $50 during criminal mischief reported June 27, 100 block Sixth Avenue
• Green spray painted push mower valued at $150 reported stolen June 29, 22000 block Bluffview Drive
• Diamondback Firearms DB9 9mm pistol valued at $350 reported stolen June 29 from breaking and entering a vehicle, 22000 block Bluffview Drive
• Taurus .22 derringer valued at $250 reported stolen June 29 from breaking and entering a vehicle
