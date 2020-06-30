County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

• Kenneth Dwayne Brandon, 51, 20000 block Townsend Ford, Athens, public intoxication

• Brittney Nicole Clem, 41, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Logan Dewayne Frost, 30, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree robbery

• Tiffany Resha Tatum, 23, 17000 block Tucker Drive, Athens, first-degree robbery

• Jason Ray Rose, 45, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of stalking and receiving stolen property

• Barry Ray Wooley, 50, 1000 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of three counts of third-degree burglary

• James Sidney Spencer, 30, 100 block Gordon Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of two counts of first-degree theft

• Stanley Dale Scroggins, 47, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Jacob Scott Hood, 29, 900 block Main Street, Hartselle, first-degree robbery

• (Alabama State Troopers arrest) Jeremiah D. Sheppard, 31, 200 block Burch Boulevard, Moulton, DUI (alcohol) and speeding

• Amanda Gail Gibson, 40, 70 block Wayne Drive, Killen, two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband, two counts of non-support of a child and two counts of possession of a controlled substance

• Demarco Tyray Thompson, 23, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied school bus or school building

• (Alabama State Troopers arrest) Aris Ulisses Garcia, 22, 200 block Eighth Avenue, Decatur, DUI (controlled substances), driving without a license and improper lane usage

• Bradey Joe Austelle, 48, 21000 Piney Chapel Road, Athens, public intoxication

• John Yates McDonald, 24, 100 block South Kentucky Avenue, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, first-degree auto theft

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Monday:

• ELKMONT — Yamaha three-wheeler frame valued at $1,000 and Honda four-wheeler frame valued at $1,000 stolen June 25, 26000 block Alabama 127

• ATHENS — Red 1994 Chevy Silverado valued at $2,000 stolen June 27, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

• ELKMONT — Dewalt impact drill valued at $150 and battery valued at $100 stolen during burglary June 28, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road

• ELKMONT — Silver 2013 Buick Encore valued at $20,000 and paperwork of unknown value stolen June 28, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road

• ELKMONT — Hand tools valued at $100 stolen during breaking and entering a vehicle June 28, 26000 block Upper Elkton Road

• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $400 stolen during breaking and entering a vehicle June 28, 26000 block Clem Road

• ARDMORE — Fishing equipment valued at $350 stolen during breaking and entering a vehicle between June 23 and June 28, 27000 block Valley drive

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:

• Maria Rose Sanchez, 56, fourth-degree theft of property

• Sharon Ann Bowen, 45, fourth-degree theft of property

• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, criminal trespass

• Tajah N. Brown, 31, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• Kristy Lynn Finney, 31, third-degree domestic violence

• Kevin Joe Martin, 34, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication

• Enrique Martinez, 33, DUI (alcohol)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:

• Huffy bicycle valued at $135 and 220W wire valued at $250 reported stolen June 26, Athens

• U.S. currency valued at $495 reported stolen June 27, 500 block Horton Street

• Damage done to privacy fence valued at $50 during criminal mischief reported June 27, 100 block Sixth Avenue

• Green spray painted push mower valued at $150 reported stolen June 29, 22000 block Bluffview Drive

• Diamondback Firearms DB9 9mm pistol valued at $350 reported stolen June 29 from breaking and entering a vehicle, 22000 block Bluffview Drive

• Taurus .22 derringer valued at $250 reported stolen June 29 from breaking and entering a vehicle

