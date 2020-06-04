County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Jessica Brooke Newman, 25, 23000 block Porter Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation for third degree burglary and breaking and entering a vehicle
• Joan Havekost Austin, 75, 8000 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, DUI (combined substance)
• James Houston Melton Jr., 35, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner, probation violation for possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Wednesday:
ATHENS — 2003 gray Chevy Suburban valued at $5,600 stolen June 2, 12000 block Ripley Road
ATHENS — Multiquip QP3TH trash pump valued at $1,541.26 stolen between May 29 and June 2, 26000 block Mooresville Road
ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $2,794.96 stolen between May 19 and June 2, 27000 block Thach Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
