County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Jimmy Wayne Meredith, 46, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Wendy Michelle Wray, 40, 19000 Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Thursday and Friday:
ATHENS — Cort guitar valued at $250, stolen June 3, 17000 block Sewell Road
ATHENS — keys of unknown value, stolen between May 25-29, 15000 block Hardy Road
ARDMORE — grave decorations valued at $100, stolen between May 31-June 4, 28000 block Stateline Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Friday
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday and Friday:
• Damage to business property valued at $1,500 during criminal mischief reported June 2, 900 block Jefferson Street S
• Two Visa credit card valued at $0.02, Aigner purse valued at $200, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 valued at $1,000 reported stolen June 3, Jefferson Street S
• Hermes Paris purse valued at $7,000, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $220, Maui Jim sunglasses valued at $340 reported stolen June 3, 14000 block Alabama 251
• 2016 Carson utility trailer valued at $1,000 reported stolen June 3
