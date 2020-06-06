County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Jimmy Wayne Meredith, 46, 18000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Wendy Michelle Wray, 40, 19000 Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Thursday and Friday:

ATHENS — Cort guitar valued at $250, stolen June 3, 17000 block Sewell Road

ATHENS — keys of unknown value, stolen between May 25-29, 15000 block Hardy Road

ARDMORE — grave decorations valued at $100, stolen between May 31-June 4, 28000 block Stateline Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Friday

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday and Friday:

• Damage to business property valued at $1,500 during criminal mischief reported June 2, 900 block Jefferson Street S

• Two Visa credit card valued at $0.02, Aigner purse valued at $200, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 valued at $1,000 reported stolen June 3, Jefferson Street S

• Hermes Paris purse valued at $7,000, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $220, Maui Jim sunglasses valued at $340 reported stolen June 3, 14000 block Alabama 251

• 2016 Carson utility trailer valued at $1,000 reported stolen June 3

