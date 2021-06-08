County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Martin McNaron Smith, 38, 200 block Shadow Trail, Huntsville, drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Anthony Neal Joseph, 43, 15000 block Ham Road, Athens, DUI (other substance)
• Smyrai Nicole Williams, 21, 25000 block Cole Street, Elkmont, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Rundrikus Dewayne Watson, 25, 2400 block Highland Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi, extradition hold
• Ronald Levette Malone, 51, 1000 block Highland Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence and distributing a controlled substance
• Brittany Ann Miller, 30, 23000 block Porter Road, Athens, using false identity to obstruct justice
• Mark Galen Christopher II, 34, 26000 block Maples Road, Lester, grand jury indictment for first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and DUI (combined substances)
• Andrea Shirelle Townsend, 38, 4500 block Triana Boulevard, Huntsville, first-degree theft
• Derricke Quintez Caldwell, 42, 1000 block Montreat Drive, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance and (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance
• Faith Ann Harville, 20, 20000 block Kimzy Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance
• Larry Price, 52, 500 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, indecent exposure
• Michael Lynn Eaton, 58, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, public intoxication
• Robert Adam Royster, 34, 14000 block Dogwood Circle, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of harassing communications
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
