County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Jathan Hunter Harris, 42, 27000 block Jeffery Lee Lane, Toney, public intoxication
• John Lee Douglas Jr., 30, 900 block Hereford Drive, Athens, fourth degree theft of property and third degree assault
• Angela Maund McLain, 59, 24000 block NE Chadwick Drive, Athens, harassment
• Audrey Frances McMeans, 34, 200 block Milton Road, Athens, driving while license suspended, improper lights and operating vehicle without insurance
• Donald Eugene Greenhaw II, 22, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, first degree theft
• Gregory Scott Poss, 37, 25000 McKee Road, Toney, first degree theft
• Brandee Nicole Buzard, 38, 23000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Charles Austin Hobson, 21, 15000 Elk River Mills Road, Athens, attempting to elude
• Timothy Joseph Parsons, 22, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation for attempting to elude
• Jamie Eugene Mann, 25, 20000 block Cox Road, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brylee Shiann Burnette, 21, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, Possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana
• Cory Don Hardy, 40, 20000 block Kimzy Car Road, Athens, shooting into an occupied building
• Tony Randall Royster, 42, 800 block Hereford Drive, Athens, probation violation for possession of a controlled substance
• Devin Lynn Reed, 41, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, two counts of negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
ATHENS — Redstone debit card valued at $1 and Bank Independent debit card valued at $1 reported stolen June 5, 14000 block BlueBird Lane
ATHENS — Stratus boat valued at $9,500, four life jackets valued at $400 and four boat paddles valued at $100, stolen June 5, 21000 Piney Chapel Road
ATHENS — three cast iron pots valued at $600 stolen between May 29-June 3 during burglary, 17000 block Quin Road
ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,800 reported stolen June 6, 16000 block Zehner Road
ATHENS — MDT lawnmower valued at $500 stolen June 6, 14000 block Mooresville Road
ATHENS — John Deere track loader valued at $50,000 reported stolen June 6, 24000 block Tracy Lynn Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
