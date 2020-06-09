County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

• Jathan Hunter Harris, 42, 27000 block Jeffery Lee Lane, Toney, public intoxication

• John Lee Douglas Jr., 30, 900 block Hereford Drive, Athens, fourth degree theft of property and third degree assault

• Angela Maund McLain, 59, 24000 block NE Chadwick Drive, Athens, harassment

• Audrey Frances McMeans, 34, 200 block Milton Road, Athens, driving while license suspended, improper lights and operating vehicle without insurance

• Donald Eugene Greenhaw II, 22, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, first degree theft

• Gregory Scott Poss, 37, 25000 McKee Road, Toney, first degree theft

• Brandee Nicole Buzard, 38, 23000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, public intoxication

• Charles Austin Hobson, 21, 15000 Elk River Mills Road, Athens, attempting to elude

• Timothy Joseph Parsons, 22, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation for attempting to elude

• Jamie Eugene Mann, 25, 20000 block Cox Road, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Brylee Shiann Burnette, 21, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, Possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana

• Cory Don Hardy, 40, 20000 block Kimzy Car Road, Athens, shooting into an occupied building

• Tony Randall Royster, 42, 800 block Hereford Drive, Athens, probation violation for possession of a controlled substance

• Devin Lynn Reed, 41, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, two counts of negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

ATHENS — Redstone debit card valued at $1 and Bank Independent debit card valued at $1 reported stolen June 5, 14000 block BlueBird Lane

ATHENS — Stratus boat valued at $9,500, four life jackets valued at $400 and four boat paddles valued at $100, stolen June 5, 21000 Piney Chapel Road

ATHENS — three cast iron pots valued at $600 stolen between May 29-June 3 during burglary, 17000 block Quin Road

ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,800 reported stolen June 6, 16000 block Zehner Road

ATHENS — MDT lawnmower valued at $500 stolen June 6, 14000 block Mooresville Road

ATHENS — John Deere track loader valued at $50,000 reported stolen June 6, 24000 block Tracy Lynn Drive

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.

