County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• (Alabama State Troopers arrest) Charles Lee Vandagriff, 55, 17000 block Brown Blankinchip Road, Citronelle, DUI (alcohol)
• Johnny Ray Jordan, 59, 100 block Heather Street, Laceys Spring, first-degree theft
• Enrique Martinez, 33, 10 block Sandra Lane, Athens, ICE hold
• Jimmy Wayne Meredith, 46, Townsend Ford Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Chrishaun Cortez Leslie, 20, 2000 block Wilson Drive, Huntsville, two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Service Credit Union debit card of unknown value, Visa credit card of unknown value, MasterCard credit card of unknown value, Alabama driver's license of unknown value and wallet valued at $20 stolen June 29 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 27000 block Dieken Drive
• ATHENS — Wallet of unknown value stolen June 28 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 27000 block Kosar Crossing
• TONEY — Medications of unknown value stolen June 29, Concord Road
• ATHENS — Milwaukee drill valued at $100 stolen June 28, 17000 block Ferry Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• David Eugene Sims, 600 block Jefferson Street South, third-degree criminal trespass
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Debit card of unknown value, tan North Face backpack with wallet valued at $80 and two sets of car keys valued at $5 reported stolen June 29, 600 block U.S. 72 West
• Honda Accord vehicle tag valued at $100 and vehicle tag valued at $1 reported stolen June 29, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
