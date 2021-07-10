County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for Wednesday and Thursday:
• Gilberto Garcia Jr., 35, 600 block Milton Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Connell Yarbrough, 57, 19000 block Lincoln Street, Tanner, harassment
• Albert Lee Crittendon, 58, 100 block Seventh Avenue, Decatur, fourth-degree theft of property
• Brandy Ogle Gentry, 45, 25000 block Kildare Street, Huntsville, fourth-degree theft of property
• Matthew Travis Gee, 33, 16000 block Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, third-degree theft
• Amanda Mae McCurry, 30, 12000 block Nave Road, Athens, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance
• Jonathan Renada Hines, 38, 19000 block George Washington Street, Tanner, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Humberto Torres Lopez Jr., 41, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, attempting to elude
• Kevin James Wheeler, 42, 2000 block Cox Road, Athens, non-support of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts and incidents Wednesday and Thursday:
• ATHENS — White 2008 enclosed utility trailer valued at $3,500 and white wrought-iron furniture valued at $6,000 between July 7 and 8, 27000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Silver 1999 Toyota Camry valued at $1,500 stolen between July 5, 2020, through July 8, 2021, unknown block Newby Road
• ATHENS — Black 2016 Lonewolf utility trailer valued at $1,500, orange brush mower valued at $1,100, red Toro zero-turn lawn mower valued at $10,373, red Toro walk-behind mower valued at $686 and a Troybilt Edger valued at $250 between July 6 and 8, 27000 U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Break box and wire valued at $500 between June 1 and July 8, 9000 block U.S. 31
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday or Thursday.
