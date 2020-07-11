County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Jasmine Holman, 30, 100 block Abby Lane, Madison, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• April Dawn Robinson, 36, 100 block Boston Harbour Way, Madison, negotiating a non-negotiable worthless instrument
• Basil Cortlan Hicks, 29, 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, first-degree assault
• John Wesley Ward, 23, 10000 block West U.S. 72, Athens, failure to deliver title
• Andrew Martin Harris, 26, 100 block McEntire Lane, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Sanchez Ramon Freeman, 23, 1000 block Bristol Street, Athens, attempting to elude by any means, second-degree receiving stolen property, reckless driving and failure to stop at a sign (Alabama State Troopers)
• Adam Louis Malone, 33, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Amanda Michele Miller, 41, 16000 block Baltzell Road, Athens, two counts of third-degree burglary
• Darrell Dajuan Clemons, 19, 200 block Sixth Avenue, Decatur, second-degree receiving stolen property (Alabama State Troopers)
• Perry Torain, 21, 1000 block Southwest Eighth Avenue, Decatur, second-degree receiving stolen property (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — Turbodryer blower dryer valued at $100, brass fittings valued at $50, wire valued at $20, bolt cutters valued at $30 and crowbar valued at $15 stolen July 8, 18000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Chrome wheels valued at $1,000 stolen between July 3 and July 8, 24000 block U.S. 72
• ELKMONT — Tools valued at $3,600, nitrogen bottle valued at $220, Kobalt impact tool valued at $100, Kobalt reciprocating saw valued at $100, Kobalt Dremel-style tool valued at $100, Kobalt drill valued at $100, Kobalt flashlight valued at $100 and batteries valued at $200 stolen July 8, 25000 block Alabama 99
• ARDMORE — Red tool box valued at $1,000 stolen July 9, 27000 block Gatlin Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $700 stolen July 10, 14000 block Bledso Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
